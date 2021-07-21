Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021
Business / UK and abroad

Common mortgage misunderstandings and myths busted

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 10:21 am
Around two-thirds of people aged in their 20s and 30s hope to buy a new home in the next five years, according to Experian (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Around two-thirds of people aged in their 20s and 30s hope to buy a new home in the next five years, according to Experian (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Around two-thirds of people aged in their 20s and 30s hope to buy a new home in the next five years, according to a survey.

Some 66% of people in their 30s and 67% in their 20s are considering buying a property in the next five years, compared to 38% of adults across all age groups, consumer credit reporting agency Experian found.

But nearly half (49%) of people in their 30s and 42% in their 20s are worried they will never appear “mortgage-ready” to providers.

Three in 10 (27%) people said they were unsure of how to prepare to get a mortgage.

Experian also found some misunderstandings in the mortgage application process.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of those surveyed believed it was either not possible to secure a mortgage when in debt, or were unsure whether they could do so.

But Experian said that making regular, on-time payments to reduce any existing debt can potentially increase someone’s credit score and help them appear more mortgage-ready to lenders.

It said people should only get a mortgage if they can afford the monthly repayments and existing debts will be factored into mortgage lenders’ affordability assessments.

More than half (54%) of people surveyed thought they should only apply for a mortgage once they had found their desired property, or were unsure about this.

But Experian said people can secure a decision in principle with a lender before formally attempting to secure the mortgage loan, giving them an accurate idea of what they can borrow and their overall budget.

And nearly a quarter (24%) of people wrongly thought they could only get a mortgage with their existing bank, or were unsure about this.

In reality, people are free to shop around.

James Jones, head of consumer affairs at Experian, said: “It’s important to understand what properties are in your price range and the types of mortgages available to you.”

He added: “Taking the time to improve your credit score when searching for your perfect home will help you access the best mortgage rates and, as a result, have more disposable income every month to spend on other things.”

Around two-thirds (67%) of people surveyed said no one had taught them about mortgages.

Some 2,000 people were surveyed across the UK in June.

