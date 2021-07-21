Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Mulberry rebounds to profit amid lower costs and online boost

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 10:29 am
UK fashion brand Mulberry has returned to profit (Mulberry/PA)
UK fashion brand Mulberry has returned to profit (Mulberry/PA)

Handbag maker Mulberry has swung back to profit for the past year after reducing costs and growing online sales.

Shares in the London-listed firm jumped on Wednesday morning after it posted a £4.6 million pre-tax profit for the year to March 27, compared with a £47.9 million pre-tax loss in the previous year.

The group said it returned to profitability despite a slump in revenues after being forced to shut due to the pandemic.

It told shareholders that group revenues dropped by 23% to £115 million for the year.

Mulberry
Mulberry said retail sales have recently improved with a rise in the UK (Mulberry/PA)

However, this was more than offset by lower impairment costs and operating expenses for the year.

Mulberry added that group revenues for the current financial year to date are up 45% against the same period last year.

It said retail revenues are 30% higher on the back of a “strong recovery” in the UK and continued growth in Asia.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive officer of the company, said: “I have been immensely proud to lead Mulberry this year. In the last 12 months our teams have faced enormous challenges posed by the global health crisis and have responded with resilience, resolve and passion.

“We have been able to leverage our leading omni-channel position, achieving very strong growth in Asia, and have served the communities in which we operate, including repurposing our factories to produce over 15,000 reusable PPE gowns for frontline NHS workers.

“We have delivered a robust financial performance and have made good strategic progress in our journey to build Mulberry as a leading sustainable global luxury brand.”

Shares in the company increased by 7% to 310.4p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal