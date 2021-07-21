Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Workers should wear casual clothes to stay cool in the heatwave – TUC

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 11:00 am
Unions and Labour urge employers to help staff stay cool (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Unions and Labour urge employers to help staff stay cool (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Labour and unions have called for staff to be able to wear casual clothes to work to deal with the heatwave.

With temperatures soaring into the 30s, employers were urged to keep their staff safe from the extreme heat.

The TUC said staff should be allowed to start work earlier, or stay later, leave jackets and ties in the wardrobe and have regular breaks.

General secretary Frances O’Grady said: “We all love the summer sun, but working in sweltering conditions in a baking shop or stifling office can be unbearable and dangerous.

“Indoor workplaces should be kept cool, with relaxed dress codes and flexible working to make use of the coolest hours of the day.

“Bosses must make sure outdoor workers are protected with regular breaks, lots of fluids, plenty of sunscreen and the right protective clothing.”

“Lots of staff are still working from home, so they may struggle to work during the hottest parts of the day. Employers should allow flexible hours so people can work when it’s cooler.”

Andy McDonald, shadow employment rights and protections minister, said: “Following the unprecedented extreme heat warning from the Met Office, the Government must ensure that employers are taking steps to protect their workers.

“Most employers are responsible and want to take steps to protect their staff from extreme heat, but the Government must issue clear guidance.

“Given the dangers of working in heat, there should be a maximum working temperature. Extreme heat is a serious health and safety risk and working people must not be exposed to dangerous conditions that threaten their health and wellbeing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal