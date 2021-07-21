Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021
Parents with children at home ‘more likely to fear end of the furlough scheme’

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 12:04 am
Parents with children living at home are more likely to be worried about the end of the furlough scheme, according to comparethemaket.com (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Parents with children living at home are more likely to be worried about the end of the furlough scheme, according to comparethemaket.com (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Parents with children living at home are more likely to be worried about the end of the furlough scheme, according to a survey.

A quarter (25%) of families with children at home fear the end of the scheme will have an impact on their jobs, compared with just under one in 10 (9%) households without children living at home.

The scheme is set to run until September 30.

The findings were made in comparethemarket.com’s latest household financial confidence tracker.

If the end of furlough scheme does affect their job status, 55% of families with children at home said they would be forced to take on more debt and 61% would struggle to afford the weekly shop.

Nearly three in 10 (28%) families with children reported finding it difficult to pay their bills in recent weeks and 26% are concerned about their ability to make ends meet in the near future.

However a third (33%) of families with children anticipate their finances will be in a better position by the end of the year than they are now and 32% are confident that the UK economy will be resilient as the country recovers from the pandemic.

More than 2,000 people were surveyed across the UK between June 30 and July 1.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We deliberately went long with our unprecedented package of support to provide certainty to businesses and their staff during the next stage of our recovery and keep protecting jobs and livelihoods.

“The furlough scheme has already protected 11.6 million jobs and is in place until the end of September as part of our multibillion-pound Plan for Jobs which is helping people retrain, build new skills and get back into work.”

