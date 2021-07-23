Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Strong Mr Kipling sales drive ‘very encouraging’ quarter at Premier Foods

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 8:56 am
Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods has reported a ‘very encouraging’ start to the year (Premier Foods/PA)
Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods has reported a 'very encouraging' start to the year (Premier Foods/PA)

Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods has hailed a “very encouraging” start to the financial year as sales reached the “top end” of its targets for past quarter.

The group, which also owns the Ambrosia, Sharwood’s and Oxo brands, reported a 13.2% decline for the quarter to July 3 against the same period last year, with a 6.3% rise compared with the period in 2019 before its pandemic-fuelled jump.

The grocery supplier said it was buoyed by progress with healthier ranges such as low-fat sauces, as customers “adopted good healthier eating habits during the pandemic”.

Premier Foods highlighted “particularly strong progress” from its Ambrosia, Bisto, Oxo, Sharwood’s and Paxo brands, which all reported double-digit growth against 2019’s levels.

The firm said non-branded grocery sales were lower compared with two years ago amid a “slow recovery in the group’s out-of-home businesses in the quarter”.

The group’s sweet treats business saw branded sales jump 3.2% against last year as Mr Kipling continued to “grow strongly” with 7.5% growth for the quarter.

It said sales of its Cadbury cakes were “impacted by the earlier timing of Easter” compared with other years, while lower margin non-branded sales dipped due to the end of contracts.

Premier Foods chief executive Alex Whitehouse said: “We have made a very encouraging start to the year, with quarter one sales at the top end of our expectations, as our brands again benefited from the introduction of new products and continued marketing.

“When compared to two years ago, our branded sales increased by over 9%, with grocery brands up 12%, continuing the strong momentum of recent years.

“As expected, overall sales were down compared to the same quarter a year ago when we saw exceptionally high grocery volumes during the first national lockdown.”

Shares in the company were 2.9% higher at 108p on Friday morning.

