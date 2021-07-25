Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Mortgages and debts top reasons for seeking money guidance

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 12:46 am
Mortgages and debts are the top reasons why people have sought money guidance over the past year, according to new figures (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mortgages and debts are the top reasons why people have sought money guidance over the past year, according to new figures.

Homes and mortgages were the top reason why people visited the Money Advice website between June 1 2020 and May 31 2021.

The most common reason people contacted its helpline during the same period was inquiries about debts.

The findings were released by MoneyHelper, which was recently launched by the Money and Pensions Service.

The Government-backed MoneyHelper service is a new single destination providing free money and pensions guidance over the phone, online and face-to-face.

It also signposts people to free-of-charge debt advice, if they need it. It brings together services previously provided by the Money Advice Service, the Pensions Advisory Service and Pension Wise.

On Monday, MoneyHelper launched a new online programme to help people build back their “financial fitness” during the Covid-19 pandemic called Couch to Financial Fitness.

It will guide people through three simple activities per week over four weeks, followed by a five-week extension to “strengthen financial habits”.

Topics users will cover as money essentials include cutting costs, staying on top of bills and strengthening savings.

Caroline Siarkiewicz, chief executive at the Money and Pensions Service, said: “Similar to a step-by-step approach to training for a 5k run, Couch to Financial Fitness can help people to improve their finances starting with just the basics.”

Here are the top reasons for visits to the Money Advice Service website between June 1 2020 and May 31 2021:

1. Homes and mortgages

2. Births, deaths and family

3. Pensions and retirement

4. Work and redundancy

5. Budgeting and managing money

And here are the top reasons for calls to the Money Advice Service helpline between June 1 2020 and May 31 2021:

1. Debt

2. Homes and mortgages

3. Benefits

4. Budgeting and managing money

5. Births, deaths and family

