Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motors

Nissan announces 400 new jobs

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 11:22 am Updated: July 26, 2021, 12:35 pm
Workers on the production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Car giant Nissan has announced it is recruiting more than 400 people at its UK plant.

The Japanese manufacturer said it is offering permanent and temporary positions in Sunderland, where it will build an all-new electric vehicle, the EV36Zero.

The Prime Minister visited the plant last month after Nissan announced a £1 billion investment plan to make batteries, build the new model and generate renewable power locally.

Boris Johnson at Nissan
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Nissan plant in Sunderland (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Nissan vice president Alan Johnson said: “This is a real vote of confidence in Sunderland from our parent company in Japan and will really reaffirm Sunderland’s reputation as a world-class manufacturer.

“These new recruits will play an important role in preparing the plant for the arrival of the new all-electric crossover model, as well as delivering Qashqai, Juke and LEAF to our customers in more than 130 world markets.”

Anyone interested in applying should visit www.careersatnissan.co.uk

