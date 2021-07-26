Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021
Business / UK and abroad

Addison Lee to keep screen partitions in cabs until next summer

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 4:38 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 5:21 pm
Addison Lee says screens will remain in cabs until next summer (Addison Lee/PA)
Cab company Addison Lee has said it will keep partition screens between drivers and passengers in its vehicles until at least summer 2022.

The firm introduced screens for its 4,000 vehicles in May last year, and said it already has safety screens across its 2,500 ComCab taxis, having bought the firm earlier this month.

Addison Lee chief executive Liam Griffin said: “The safety of our passengers and drivers has, and always will be, our number one priority.

“With restrictions lifting in London this week, we will continue to lead the industry in hygiene and safety and do all we can to ensure that Londoners have access to clean and safe transport options.

“Our partition screens have protected thousands of passengers and drivers over the course of the pandemic.

“We will continue to play our part in helping them to feel as safe as possible when they travel.”

The move follows similar decisions to maintain rules for passengers on public and hired transport.

Passengers on Transport for London’s Tube, bus and rail network must still wear face masks, and similar rules remain in place in other cities across the country.

Face coverings remain compulsory on trams in Greater Manchester and Tyne and Wear, and in bus stations operated by the combined authorities in West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire.

Several airlines have also insisted passengers must continue wearing masks, and cab-hailing app Uber is also making it a requirement in its vehicles.

In Scotland, it is still compulsory to wear face masks indoors in shops, pubs and on transport.

Mr Griffin added: “It is vital that all London transport providers give passengers clear and consistent guidance before travelling and find ways to go above and beyond to protect the health of both their staff and the public.

“The past 18 months have shown us that private hire and taxi services have a critical role to play in helping to tackle transmission rates and improving public confidence.”

