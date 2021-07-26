Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
House prices ‘are now 30% higher than their 2007 peak’

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 12:06 am
House prices are now nearly a third (30%) higher on average than a previous market peak in 2007, according to Zoopla (Yui Mok/PA)
House prices are now nearly a third (30%) higher on average than a previous market peak in 2007, analysis has found.

The average UK house price in June hit a record high of £230,700, Zoopla said.

In December 2020, the average UK house price was £177,300.

Property values were 5.4% higher than a year earlier.

Stock shortages are helping to push up prices, with a 25% fall in the volume of homes for sale in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2020, Zoopla said.

Looking at different property types, the search for space has pushed up the average price of a house by 7.3% over the past year.

By contrast, demand for flats has failed to keep pace and, as a result, prices growth is lagging at 1.4%, Zoopla said.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “Demand for houses is still outstripping demand for flats.

“To a certain extent this trend will have been augmented by the stamp duty holiday, with bigger savings on offer for larger properties – typically houses.

“But underneath this, there is a continued drum-beat of demand for more space among buyers, both inside and outside, funnelling demand towards houses, resulting in stronger price growth for these properties.”

