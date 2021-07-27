Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Moonpig expects fall in revenue, but predicts Covid customers will stick around

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 8:03 am Updated: July 27, 2021, 8:05 am
The business forecast a strong dip in revenue as lockdown restrictions ease (Steve Parsons/PA)
The business forecast a strong dip in revenue as lockdown restrictions ease (Steve Parsons/PA)

A slow lifting of lockdown restrictions benefited online greeting card seller Moonpig, but it is still expecting a major drop in sales in the coming months.

The business said that restrictions had eased slowly in the UK and the Netherlands, its two main markets, putting the start of its financial year “moderately ahead of expectations”.

Moonpig comes off a year of explosive growth which saw its revenue more than double to around £368 million in the year ending April 30.

Those in lockdown in both the UK and the Netherlands – where Moonpig trades under the Greetz brand – turned to online services last year.

Greeting cards flew off the shelves as the company both attracted new customers and won more businesses from previous customers.

Yet the company could only report a 3% rise in pre-tax profit, to £32.9 million, after shelling out around £42 million to list its shares in London.

And the company said that the frequency with which customers buy from its site is “starting to normalise” from the high levels seen during Covid.

But it does not expect to lose all the business. “Customer purchase frequency” is expected to stay around 5% higher than before Covid-19.

“In the past year we have delivered an enduring transformation and step-change in the scale of our business,” said chief executive Nickyl Raithatha.

“The long-term growth opportunity remains vast, with the majority of the card and gifting market still offline, and we have never been in a better position to capture this growth.”

Revenue is expected to drop to between £250 million and £260 million during the current financial year.

It would be a massive drop compared to its most recent year, but still 45% to 50% higher than before Covid.

“As society emerges from lockdown, and certain customer behaviours such as purchase frequency start to normalise, we will see a reduction in headline revenue,” it said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]