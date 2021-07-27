Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Virgin Money hikes lending and cuts bad debt provisions as economy recovers

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 9:17 am
Lender Virgin Money has notched up a rise in customer loans and cut the amount of money put by for bad debts in the pandemic thanks to the UK's economic bounceback.
Lender Virgin Money has notched up a rise in customer loans and cut the amount of money put by for bad debts in the pandemic, thanks to the UK’s economic bounceback.

The group – formerly known as CYBG – said it was releasing £19 million of cash set aside for loans that could turn sour in its third quarter.

It added that the remaining £678 million of provisions could be slashed further alongside full-year results if the rebound in the wider economy continues.

Virgin Money upped the outlook for its net interest margin – a key measure of profitability for retail banks – in a welcome boost after seeing margins squeezed by rock bottom interest rates.

The group posted a 0.7% rise in mortgage lending to £58.7 billion for the three months to June 30, helped by the homebuyer rush to beat the end of full stamp duty relief.

It said personal lending grew 2.5% to £5.2 billion, driven by credit card usage as consumer spending rose amid easing coronavirus restrictions.

This helped offset a 2.4% drop in business lending as the Government’s Covid-19 support schemes began to wind down.

It said Government-backed lending balances fell 3.2% to £1.4 billion as some borrowers started to repay, with many of these emergency loans now becoming due.

The group also reported a rise in current account customers, with nearly 110,000 accounts opened this financial year so far, up from 80,000 at the half-year stage.

Virgin Money said: “The UK economic outlook improved further in the third quarter.

“The rollout of the vaccination programme and the easing of restrictions supported further positive revisions to expectations.

It added: “While risks remain from the increase in Covid case numbers driven by the new variants and the impact of the removal of Government support schemes later in the year, the strengthening backdrop gives scope for greater optimism about the pace of the recovery.”

The figures come ahead of a busy week for bank results, with Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, Santander and NatWest all reporting interim figures.

