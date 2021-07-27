Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mirror publisher Reach ‘on path to sustainable growth’ after sales recovery

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 10:35 am
The Daily Mirror, Daily Star and Daily Express owner Reach has posted rebounding sales over the past half-year (Yui Mok/PA)
The publisher of the Mirror and Express newspapers said it has a “clear pathway to sustainable growth” after posting a rebound in sales following a heavy impact from the pandemic.

Reach saw shares leap on Tuesday morning after it revealed that revenues increased by 4% to £302.3 million for the half-year to June 27.

The London-listed business restored its dividend payments to shareholders as a result.

It said the sales recovery was driven by a “strong digital performance” as online revenues jumped by 42.7% over the period.

The firm said the increase in registrations and digital revenue has allowed it to invest in journalism, data and technology to drive its future growth strategy.

Jim Mullen, chief executive officer of the group, said: “Reach is transforming its prospects and with strong momentum in the customer value strategy we now have a clear pathway to sustainable growth.”

The publisher, which owns a raft of regional titles including the Manchester Evening News, said its operating profit for the past six months increased by 25.5% to £68.9 million.

It added that print circulations were down 5.1% for the half-year, although this reflected a recovery after reporting an 11.3% decline in the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, print advertising dropped by 4.3% over the six-month period as it was also buoyed by a stronger second quarter as the economy reopened, with advertising revenues rebounding by more than a fifth.

Mr Mullen said: “Award-winning national and local journalism is delivering consistently higher audience engagement, supported by increased customer insight.

“As a result, we have been able to increase investment in journalism and the applied data technology that is key to us achieving our ambition of doubling digital growth over the medium term.

“The business remains strongly cash generative and is committed to delivering growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Shares in the company were 7.5% higher at 336.5p after early trading.

