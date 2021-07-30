Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lingerie chain Victoria’s Secret UK goes into liquidation

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 3:20 pm
Victoria’s Secret UK has gone into liquidation (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Victoria’s Secret UK has moved out of administration and into liquidation.

The UK arm of the lingerie retailer went into administration last year.

A spokesman for administrators Teneo said a judge has approved a move into liquidation.

He said the move would enable dividends to be paid to creditors.

Judge Sally Barber considered the case at a hearing in the Insolvency and Companies Court earlier this week.

The retailer said it had hired administrators in June 2020 after being affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Bosses said then that Victoria’s Secret’s online business was not owned by Victoria’s Secret UK and would continue as usual.

