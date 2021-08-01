Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

UK’s second biggest apple grower bought for £15.7m

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 10:03 am
Camellia has bought the UK’s second biggest apple farm in the UK (Camellia/PA)
Camellia has bought the UK’s second biggest apple farm in the UK (Camellia/PA)

Global agriculture business Camellia has bought the UK’s second largest apple grower for £15.7 million.

The new owners of Bardsley England will also loan the business £9.3 million for further investment.

Bardsley grows nearly 18,000 tonnes of fruit a year across 27 orchards, covering 2,100 acres in Kent, which produce apples, pears, apricots, plums and grapes.

Bardsley grows thousands of tonnes of fruit in Kent (Camellia/PA)

The company, which employs 550 staff during the peak picking season, also uses high-tech agriculture products, including micro-climate, leaf and pollinator sensors, in its orchards, before supplying major UK supermarkets.

London-listed Camellia said the deal will help improve its agriculture portfolio which focuses on avocados, macadamia nuts and blueberries – selling them to many of the same supermarkets that Bardsley supplies.

The loan will also support Bardsley’s packaging business and extending its orchards, Camellia added.

The company recently announced it would suffer a £1 million reduction in operating profit this year as a result of bad weather conditions in northern India and Bangladesh where it grows tea.

Thousands of apples passing along the company’s production line (Camellia / PA)

Its tea plantations in Kenya have performed better but Covid-19 restrictions have also restricted the company in the past year.

The deal with Bardsley includes a £12.7 million payment upfront and a further £3 million in July next year.

Bardsley made a loss before tax of £1.7 million in the year to March 31 with net assets of £8.3 million.

Tom Franks, chief executive of Camellia, said: “We have been looking for some time to increase our focus on agriculture where we have deep skills, and to increase our operations in the UK.

“Bardsley does both of these, and is located close to our HQ in Kent, which is the premier region for apple growing in the country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal