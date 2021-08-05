Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Drugs giants accused of charging NHS ‘unfairly high’ prices

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 9:21 am
Pfizer and Flynn have been accused by the Competition and Markets Authority of abusing their dominant positions to overcharge the NHS for anti-epilepsy medication (PA)
Drugs firms Pfizer and Flynn have been accused by the UK’s competition watchdog of abusing their dominant positions to overcharge the NHS for anti-epilepsy medication in sky-high “overnight” price hikes.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has provisionally found that Flynn and Covid-19 vaccine maker Pfizer broke competition law by charging “unfairly high” prices for phenytoin sodium capsules – sending the cost of the treatment soaring by up to 2,600%.

The moves saw NHS spending on the capsules rise from around £2 million a year in 2012 to about £50 million in 2013, according to the CMA.

It comes after the CMA reassessed the case following appeals by the two firms over an earlier decision in December 2016, which saw them slapped with a record £90 million fine.

In 2018, the Competition Appeals Tribunal (CAT) upheld much of the original findings, but referred the matter of unlawful abuse of dominance back to the CMA for further investigation.

The CMA and Flynn then took it further to the Court of Appeal, which dismissed the pharmaceutical firm’s appeal but upheld aspects of the CMA’s case, prompting it to re-investigate, launching its current probe in June 2020.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “Thousands of patients depend on this drug to prevent life-threatening seizures as a result of their epilepsy.

“As the CAT recognised, this is a matter that is important for Government, for the public as patients and taxpayers, and for the pharmaceutical industry itself.

“Protecting these patients, the NHS and the taxpayers who fund it is our priority.”

The CMA has alleged the firms exploited a loophole by “de-branding” the drug – previously known as Epanutin – meaning the treatment was regulated over prices in the way branded drugs are.

“As Pfizer and Flynn were the dominant suppliers of the drug in the UK, the NHS had no choice but to pay unfairly high prices for this vital medicine,” the CMA said.

Pfizer’s prices rocketed by between 780% and 1,600% over four years.

Pfizer then supplied the drug to Flynn, which sold it to wholesalers and pharmacies at prices between 2,300% and 2,600% higher than those they had paid previously, according to the CMA.

The CMA said Pfizer and Flynn now have an opportunity to respond to its provisional findings before a final decision is made.

It comes amid a crackdown by the regulator on illegal behaviour by drugs firms, with the CMA recently fining several drug makers more than £260 million after they overcharged the NHS for hydrocortisone tablets.

