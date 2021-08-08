Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Nervous’ house sellers behind 40% fall in properties on the market – report

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 12:03 am
Leverstock Green, Hemel Hempstead. The average number of homes for sale per estate agency branch has fallen by 40% since January, according to Propertymark (Steve Parsons/PA)
The average number of homes for sale per estate agency branch has shrunk by 40% since January, according to a report.

On average, estate agency branches now had around 23 properties for sale in June, marking a 40% decrease compared with January 2021, Propertymark, an association representing estate agents across the UK, said.

Demand remains high, with an average of around 19 potential buyers for every available property on the market, it added.

It said a pattern of sellers being too nervous to enter the market is reminiscent of trends seen back in 2008.

Nathan Emerson, Propertymark chief executive said sellers “are nervous about joining the market and selling quickly with nowhere to go”.

He added: “Firstly, if you are serious about buying in the current market it’s all about being in a position to proceed.

“Very few people can buy without selling, so having a buyer waiting gives you an edge over those you may be competing with.

“If you wait to find a property before putting your house on the market, the likelihood is the property will already have been sold by the time you secure an offer.

“It’s also important to remember that the average time being taken for a sale is around 16 weeks to exchange, that’s four months, and the likelihood of not finding an onward property in that time is very small.”

