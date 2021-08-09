Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Takeover battle for Morrisons extended as CD&R eyes higher bid

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 7:51 am
Supermarket chain Morrisons is juggling several potential suitors (Mikael Buck/Morrisons/PA)
Takeover regulators have extended the battle for supermarket Morrisons by a further two weeks, giving a US suitor more time to make a bid.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice will have until 5pm on August 20 to either say what it wants to offer for Morrisons, or to walk away.

CD&R had originally been turned down by the Morrisons board over a potential £5.5 billion bid.

In June the board said the offer “significantly undervalued Morrisons and its future prospects”.

Since then CD&R has been pondering whether it should increase its bid for the supermarket chain.

In this time it has been overtaken by a rival consortium led by private equity company Fortress.

Last month Morrisons’ board recommended Fortress’s £6.3 billion bid for the company.

On Friday that offer was increased to £6.7 billion as Fortress tried to put CD&R off from making another offer.

CD&R originally had until 5pm on Monday to make a firm offer for Morrisons, or to walk away from the supermarket.

However, the Takeover Panel, which regulates acquisitions of listed companies, has now said it will give the US firm until 5pm on August 20 to make its bid.

It came after Morrisons announced that it would delay a shareholder meeting to vote on the Fortress offer until August 27, the panel said.

It added: “This deadline will cease to apply if, before that time, a third party other than CD&R has announced a firm intention to make an offer for Morrisons.

“Each of Morrisons, Oppidum (the Fortress consortium) and CD&R has accepted this ruling.”

