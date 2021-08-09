Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Competition watchdog warns Groupon faces court over refunds

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 11:33 am
Groupon is facing sanctions from the CMA. (Tim Goode / PA)
Groupon is facing sanctions from the CMA. (Tim Goode / PA)

Discount voucher business Groupon could be taken to court if it fails to change its ways, according to the competition watchdog.

An investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched in April found that the company does not always provide customers with the refunds or other forms of redress they are legally entitled to.

In some cases the CMA also found that Groupon UK would only offer credits, rather than cash refunds as required under consumer laws.

The company has now been contacted by the watchdog and told to commit to changes or face court action.

Investigators also found that some vouchers cannot always be redeemed within the advertised periods, or descriptions of goods and services were inaccurate or poor quality.

Bosses must also ensure customer services are up to scratch when customers contact them, the CMA added.

As well as potentially breaking consumer protection law, Groupon UK could be in breach of the formal commitments it gave to the CMA’s predecessor, the Office of Fair Trading (OFT), in 2012, it said.

As part of these commitments, Groupon UK pledged to ensure information on its website is not misleading and to comply with customers’ legal cancellation and refund rights.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA chief executive, said: “More people than ever are shopping online, especially over the last year.

“It is therefore essential that online businesses treat customers fairly and refund them money where due under consumer law.

“Groupon must swiftly step up and do right by its customers if it wants to avoid court action.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]