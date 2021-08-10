Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Used car sales soar as lockdown eases

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 11:17 am
Used cars sales soared amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions and new car stock shortages, new figures show (Liam McBurney/PA)
Used cars sales soared amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions and new car stock shortages, new figures show.

Some 2.2 million used cars were bought between April and June, industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That is more than double the one million which changed hands during the same period last year, and up 6.6% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

It was the used car market’s best performance for that three-month period on record.

Petrol and diesel cars made up 96.4% of the used car market during the quarter.

Sales of battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric cars tripled year on year, but the overall market share of plug-in cars was just 1.3%.

This lags behind the growth in sales of low-emission new cars.

A global shortage of semiconductor chips is limiting the number of new cars available for purchase.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “This is welcome news for the used car market as transactions rebounded following nationwide lockdowns which closed retailers.

“More motorists are turning to used cars as supply shortages continue to affect the new car market, and the increased need for personal mobility with people remaining wary of public transport as they return to work.

“A buoyant used car market is necessary to maintain strong residual values which, in turn, supports new car transactions.

“We now need to see a similar rebound in new car sales to accelerate the fleet renewal necessary to deliver immediate and continuous improvements in air quality and carbon emissions.”

