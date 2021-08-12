Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business / UK and abroad

Ladbrokes owner enjoys surging profits as sporting events return

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 8:01 am
Ladbrokes owner Entain saw profits surge as sporting events returned (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has seen profits surge as lockdown restrictions eased and a full sporting calendar returned.

Much of the growth came through online gambling, with high street bookies remaining closed due to Covid restrictions, the company said.

Online net gaming revenue was up 28%, while revenues from high streets was down 46% in the first six months of the year.

In the US, Entain’s partnership with MGM Resorts is now the second-largest operator in the country, with 22% of the market, bosses said.

US regulators have been easing restrictions in the country in recent years, with each state able to decide whether to allow more gambling.

Entain’s BetMGM is now in 13 states, compared with three at the beginning of 2020, and expects to be in a total of 20 within the next 12 months.

As a result, net gaming revenues in the country hit 357 million dollars (£257 million).

In the UK, Entain’s online business grew 31% growth during the first six months.

UK sports brands were particularly strong, with net gaming revenues up 40% compared with the first six months of 2020.

Online gaming revenues grew 14% during the period.

Bookies reopened during the period but closures meant retail revenues were down (Entain/PA)

But the company struggled in Germany, following changes to tax rules on gambling and changes to tackle addictions in the industry.

Entain said it has been acting in compliance with the new “Tolerance Policy” but accused rivals of not being compliant and creating an uneven market.

Globally, pre-tax profits soared 190% from £45.1 million to £130.6 million in the first six months of the year compared with the same period a year earlier.

Revenues were up 11% to £1.77 billion.

