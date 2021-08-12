Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Facebook could be forced to sell Giphy after watchdog raises concerns

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 11:34 am Updated: August 12, 2021, 1:57 pm
Facebook could use its power to lock out other social media sites from using Giphy, the CMA said. (Niall Carson/PA)
Facebook could be forced to reverse its multi-million-pound takeover of Giphy after the UK competition watchdog said the deal could harm other social media sites.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it might force the 400-million-dollar (£289 million) acquisition to be unwound.

The CMA said that Facebook could use the takeover to deny other social media platforms access to Giphy’s moving images, called gifs.

The gifs are used by millions of people worldwide, and if Facebook were to remove them from other platforms, such as TikTok or Twitter, it could make people stop using these social media sites.

Facebook could alternatively use its control of Giphy to demand that its rivals hand over more data on their users.

“Such actions could increase Facebook’s market power, which is already significant,” the CMA said.

Facebook said it disagreed with the CMA’s findings.

More than 70% of the time that people spend on social media is on Facebook or WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which it owns.

Stuart McIntosh, who chaired the investigation for the CMA, said: “Millions of people share gifs every day with friends, family and colleagues, and this number continues to grow.

“Giphy’s takeover could see Facebook withdrawing gifs from competing platforms or requiring more user data in order to access them.

“It also removes a potential challenger to Facebook in the £5.5 billion display advertising market. None of this would be good news for customers.”

“While our investigation has shown serious competition concerns, these are provisional. We will now consult on our findings before completing our review.

“Should we conclude that the merger is detrimental to the market and social media users, we will take the necessary actions to make sure people are protected.”

Facebook's thumbs up Like logo
The thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Facebook and Giphy, both of which are based in the US, announced in May 2020 that they were going to combine.

In January this year the CMA launched its investigation into the case. It is set to release its final report in October.

Facebook said: “We disagree with the CMA’s preliminary findings, which we do not believe to be supported by the evidence.

“As we have demonstrated, this merger is in the best interest of people and businesses in the UK – and around the world – who use Giphy and our services.

“We will continue to work with the CMA to address the misconception that the deal harms competition.”

