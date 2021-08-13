Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gatwick in talks with lenders as restrictions push it to massive loss

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 8:50 am
Travel has been severely restricted over the last year. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Gatwick Airport is in talks with banks to avoid defaulting on its loans as it blamed Government restrictions for pushing it to a multi-million pound loss.

The business said that a year after requesting short-term waivers on its loans, it was again facing pressure and is asking banks for another extension.

While the airport has remained open throughout the first six months of the year, it said that a collapse in passenger demand and Government restrictions had hit business hard.

Pre-tax loss hit £204 million, about 40% lower than the first six months of 2020 when the Covid pandemic was at its worst.

The business was able to save £31.3 million by slashing staff costs nearly in half. It made more than 40% of its employees redundant last year.

Gatwick Airport
Gatwick Airport (Nick Ansell/PA)

“First I would like to thank all our staff for their hard work and fortitude throughout what has no doubt been the most challenging six months the airport has witnessed with its low passenger and air traffic volumes,” said chief executive Stewart Wingate.

“I remain certain that Gatwick will recover and as a business we are financially and operationally well placed for that.”

He added: “In the UK we are all emerging to enjoy more freedoms due to our world class vaccination programme – however we are in danger of squandering the advantage that vaccination programme has afforded us for international travel.

“Our Government needs to act now and remove unnecessary and costly PCR testing requirements for passengers, particularly for those double vaccinated.

“UK travel recovery should not be allowed to lag behind the US and Europe.

“Passengers need the travel rules simplified so they can choose to travel more freely and enjoy much needed breaks and reunions with family and friends which are currently much more attainable for those in Europe and the US.”

