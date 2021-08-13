Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Anglo American spin-off Thungela unearths £17m profit

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 10:31 am
Thungela listed in London and Johannesburg earlier this year (Hollie Adams/PA)
The company spun out of Anglo American, to split it from its South African coal mines, has reported a sixfold increase in revenue.

Thungela Resources said that revenue had grown by more than 500% to 10 billion South African rand (£490 million) in the first six months of the financial year.

The business also recorded a 351 million rand (£17 million) pre-tax profit from a 122 rand (£6 million) loss.

In June, Thungela was listed on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges as it started life separated from Anglo American.

It was a turbulent listing as, just a day before its shares became public, a short seller accused Anglo American of massively underestimating the environmental liabilities that the new coal company would be responsible for.

As a result, shares in the firm collapsed 25% on their first day. However, they have since more than recovered.

“Thungela is pleased to announce a significant increase in interim earnings as we report for the first time as an independent, focused coal export business,” said chief executive July Ndlovu.

He said: “After a month of operating as a standalone business, we are cash positive and well positioned to deliver on our targets.

“We are pleased to note the recent recovery of global thermal coal prices. These are reflective of the continued demand for high quality coal amid challenging supply dynamics across many regions.”

Shares in the company rose another 3.7% on Friday morning following the results.

The business said that it believes capital expenditure will be at the lower end of the range previously announced this year, putting it closer to 2.6 billion rand (£127 million) than 3 billion rand (£146 million).

