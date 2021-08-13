Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ingredients firm chooses London for major stock market listing

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 11:56 am
Ingredient business Olam is planning a listing in London (James Robinson/Fairtrade Foundation/PA)
One of the world’s largest food businesses, Olam International, has chosen London for a stock market listing of its recently spun off ingredients division.

Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) said it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in the first half of next year, with a secondary listing on the Singapore stock market, where its parent company is based.

Bosses hope to tap into investors’ insatiable appetites for healthy eating and nutrition firms and could raise around £2 billion from the initial public offering (IPO).

The decision is a boost for the LSE as it attempts to woo new companies and move away from its reliance on natural resource firms as environmental concerns rise up investors’ agendas.

OFI works with some of the world’s best-known food and drinks brands, food manufacturers, retailers and restaurants, alongside several niche and premium regional players, focusing on natural and plant-based products.

It has 15,000 employees, operates more than 100 manufacturing plants and sources commodities including cocoa beans, coffee and nuts from 2.6 million farmers across the globe.

In 2020 it saw revenues of 9.1 billion US dollars (£6.6 billion) and underlying pre-tax profits of 600 million US dollars (£435 million).

Anantharaman Shekhar, chief executive of OFI, said: “The primary listing on the LSE will give us access to London’s large and diverse investor base, with its deep and liquid capital markets, and enable us to benefit from its strong understanding of and research coverage across the food and beverage sector.

“The concurrent listing in Singapore will also enable us to retain our strong local shareholder base and further tap into growing investor appetite in Asia.”

Olam is majority-owned by Temasek Holdings, Singapore’s state-backed investment company, which holds a 53.2% stake, with 15% owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation.

