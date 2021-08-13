Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Former Greene King boss snaps up 18 historic coaching inns

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 12:33 pm
RedCat has bought the Coaching Inn Group for an undisclosed sum (RedCat/PA)
The former boss of pubs giant Greene King has bought the Coaching Inn Group.

Rooney Anand, who ran Greene King for 14 years, snapped up the business’s 18 historic coaching inns through his investment vehicle, RedCat Pub Company.

The Coaching Inn Group was founded in 1996 and has sites mainly in historic market towns, including the Cotswolds, Peak District and Cambridgeshire.

Current boss Kevin Charity and finance chief Edward Walsh will continue to lead and run the business within RedCat, and to build its presence, scale and momentum, the company said.

The amount paid was not disclosed.

The Swan in Stafford is among one of the 18 pubs bought by RedCat (RedCat/PA)

RedCat was launched in February 2021 following the raising of £200 million from investors through its partner, Oaktree Capital Management.

It recently bought 42 pubs across England and Wales from Stonegate Pub Company and remains on the hunt to acquire more sites.

Bosses are looking to buy retail and tenanted pubs, as well as pub hotels across the UK to support their growth after the pandemic.

Mr Anand, executive chairman of RedCat, said: “I’m delighted that the Coaching Inn Group is becoming part of RedCat. It’s a business I’ve long admired and Kevin Charity is a class act. I look forward to building our pub hotels business and building our business together.”

Mr Charity said: “I’m confident that, with RedCat’s support, we can continue our momentum and grow our footprint of historic pub hotels.”

