Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

BHP in talks over merger deal to exit petroleum sector

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 8:00 am
Mining giant BHP has said it is reviewing the future of its petroleum business (BHP/PA)
Mining giant BHP has said it is reviewing the future of its petroleum business (BHP/PA)

Mining giant BHP has said it is reviewing the future of its petroleum business and is in talks over a merger for the arm with an Australian oil firm.

BHP, which is listed in both London and Sydney, told shareholders on Monday that it has started a strategic review to reassess the position of the petroleum business within its portfolio.

It said a “number of options are being evaluated”, including a potential merger with Woodside Petroleum.

The FTSE 100 firm added that any merger deal for its oil and gas assets with Woodside could see shares in the Perth-based business distributed to BHP investors.

In a statement, BHP said: “We confirm that we have been in discussions with Woodside.

“While discussions between the parties are currently progressing, no agreement has been reached on any such transaction.

“A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.”

Analysts at Bernstein have estimated that the BHP division could be valued at around 13 billion US dollars (£9.4 billion).

The potential exit from oil and gas comes amid increasing pressure on large mining firms to reduce their exposure to fossil fuels and align more closely with the ambitions of the Paris climate agreement.

Last year, BHP also said it planned to reduce the size of its coal operation, selling its stake in a joint venture which operated two coking coal mines.

Mike Henry, who took over as chief executive in 2020, has said the group will expand further into commodities which can be used for low-carbon power generation and look further towards higher quality raw materials.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]