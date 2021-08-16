Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Competition watchdog to probe Central England Co-op funeral deal

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 8:38 am
The CMA is investigating a takeover deal in the UK funeral sector (PA)
The CMA is investigating a takeover deal in the UK funeral sector (PA)

The UK competition regulator is to investigate the takeover of funeral homes by the Central England Co-op amid increased scrutiny of the industry.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Monday that it is launching a merger inquiry into the deal by the large regional co-operative to snap up part of the funerals business of rival, the Midcounties Co-op.

Earlier this year, the Central England Co-op confirmed the deal which would consolidate more funeral sites into its operations.

The operator said the move would see it acquire 50 Midcounties funeral homes, taking its total number of homes to 182 and helping to extend its reach further across the UK.

The deal will also include two vehicle logistics sites, as well as Midcounties’ pre-paid funeral plan business.

Under the agreement, 252 workers from Midcounties Funeralcare will join Central England Co-op after the transaction is completed.

On Monday, the CMA said that it is considering whether the deal “may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition” within the market.

The regulator added that a deadline of October 11 has been set for its phase 1 decision, when it will decide if a more thorough phase 2 probe is needed.

The investigation comes after a period of thorough scrutiny of the funeral care sector by the CMA.

The watchdog said in June that funeral directors and crematorium operators must make prices clear to customers or risk court action further down the line amid fears that people could be overpaying for services.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal