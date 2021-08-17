Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
London loses out to Sydney as BHP announces major overhaul

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 11:33 am
BHP gained its London listing after merging with Billiton in 2001. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP has ripped up its dual nationality. This is the most radical overhaul to its business since it was formed in a merger two decades ago.

Unveiling the change, the business said that it will abandon a structure which sees it listed as two separate companies on the London and Sydney stock exchanges.

Its shares will continue to be listed in the UK, but as an Australian business.

“Now is the right time to unify BHP’s corporate structure. BHP will be simpler and more efficient, with greater flexibility to shape our portfolio for the future,” said BHP chair Ken MacKenzie

“Our plans announced today will better enable BHP to pursue opportunities in new and existing markets and create value and returns over generations.”

It is a move that some investors have been pushing for for years.

In 2018 Elliott Advisors, an activist hedge fund based in New York, claimed that the move would unlock more than 22 billion dollars in value (£16 billion at today’s exchange rate) for the company.

At the time BHP said the costs would outweigh the benefits.

The business’s change of heart will see the unwinding of the system that has been in place in 2001 when Australia’s BHP merged with the UK’s Billiton.

The company was known as BHP Billiton until 2017.

Many companies are listed on two or more stock exchanges around the world. But most choose a second listing as a way to appeal to more shareholders.

Dual structures like BHP’s are more uncommon and usually the result of a merger between firms listed on two separate exchanges.

Unilever also abandoned its dual structure more than three years ago when it chose London above Amsterdam.

BHP also told shareholders that its pre-tax profit had risen to 24.6 billion dollars (£17.8 billion) in the last financial year, up from 13.5 billion dollars (£9.8 billion).

It further confirmed a plan to merge BHP’s oil and gas business with Australia’s Woodside, creating one of the world’s ten biggest producers of liquified natural gas.

BHP will hand its shares in the new business to its current investors, who will own 48% of the company.

BHP chief executive Mike Henry said: “The merger of our petroleum business with Woodside will create a top 10 global independent energy company, unlocking value for BHP shareholders, including through synergies, and a stronger, more resilient combined business that will be better positioned to continue to grow value as it navigates the energy transition.”

Shares rose by as much as 9.8% on Tuesday morning.

