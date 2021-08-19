Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Kwarteng orders national security investigation into Ultra Electronics takeover

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 7:22 am
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has ordered a Competition and Markets Authority inquiry into the proposed acquisition of Ultra Electronics by Cobham Group to assess any national security concerns (Aaron Chown/PA)
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has ordered a Competition and Markets Authority inquiry into the proposed acquisition of Ultra Electronics by Cobham Group to assess any national security concerns (Aaron Chown/PA)

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has ordered an inquiry into the proposed acquisition of a British defence company to assess any national security concerns.

Cobham Group, which is owned by US private equity house Advent, confirmed on Monday that it has agreed a £2.57 billion deal for London-listed Ultra Electronics.

Mr Kwarteng said he has instructed the Competitions & Markets Authority (CMA) to investigate the proposed acquisition of Ultra Electronics by Cobham to assess any national security concerns.

“The UK is open for business; however, foreign investment must not threaten our national security,” Mr Kwarteng wrote on Twitter.

He has also tabled an order in Parliament preventing Ultra Electronics from disclosing sensitive information to Cobham about the goods or services it provides to the Government or Britain’s armed forces.

Mr Kwarteng has given the CMA until midnight on January 18 2022 to submit its report on the proposed takeover.

Bosses at Cobham had said they would agree to binding commitments to the Government, including safeguarding and supporting the UK’s national security, continuity of supply and critical capabilities in the UK, and national security clearance arrangements.

Dorset-based Cobham, which employs 10,000 people, is best known for technology enabling the mid-air refuelling of planes.

Shadow business minister Chi Onwurah said: “It should not have been left until the 11th hour for Government to step in and scrutinise this deal.

“The Government has given itself new powers to intervene but has no clear strategy on how and when to use them.

“Labour would introduce robust takeover safeguards to support and grow our world-class industries and protect our vital national interests.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal