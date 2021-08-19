Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Eurostar ramping up services to meet growing demand

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 10:49 am
Eurostar said it is seeing a return of people taking weekend breaks (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurostar has announced it is expanding its timetable due to growing demand for cross-Channel travel.

The rail operator will run eight daily return services from September 6 until November 1.

Five trains will run in each direction between London and Paris.

Three return services will operate on the London-Brussels route, one of which will be extended to Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

Eurostar said it has already added 39 trains to its timetable this month following the Government’s announcement on August 4 that the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated arrivals from France would be removed.

Eurostar will operate eight daily return services from September 6 (Yui Mok/PA)

The firm recorded a 98% increase in bookings for cross-Channel travel between August 4-14, compared with the previous two weeks.

The busiest days for travel are between August 27-30, as travellers make the most of the bank holiday weekend. Paris is the most popular destination.

Eurostar said it is seeing a return of people taking weekend breaks, with a 105% rise in August and September trips between London and Paris compared with the same period last year.

More than four out of five bookings are attributed to leisure or visiting friends and family.

In May, Eurostar secured a £250 million rescue package from shareholders – including French state rail company SNCF – and banks.

This was six months after the company warned it was “fighting for its survival against a 95% drop in demand” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It operated just two return services a day for several months before starting to ramp up its operations in May.

Its daily timetable consisted of 56 trains before the virus crisis.

