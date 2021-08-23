Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business rates ‘should be revalued every year’

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 4:08 pm
Property bosses have called for annual business rate revaluations to help the recovery of town centres (Adam Davy/PA)
The UK property sector has called on the Government to revalue business rates every year in a bid to support the recovery of town and city centres following the pandemic.

The British Property Federation (BPF) said fundamental business rates reform is “long overdue”, ahead of the end of the Government’s revaluations consultation on Tuesday.

The consultation is considering proposals which would introduce three-yearly revaluations, compared with the current five-year gap between assessments.

However, current business rates valuations are based on figures from 2015 and are not set to be changed until 2023 after the latest update was pushed back by a series of delays, including the impact of Covid-19.

In its submission to the consultation, the BPF said the current property tax system is “broken” and has “failed to respond to significant changes in the UK economy”.

Rental prices in the retail property sector have plunged in recent years, dropping by around 50% outside London in real terms over the past 10 years.

However, business rates bills have continued to rise, partly caused by the long periods between revaluations.

The BPF said the Government should push ahead with the proposals to reduce the revaluation period as part of a road map to annual changes in the tax.

The organisation said reform of rates should also set the business rates multiplier at a fairer level and make improvements to the appeals process.

Chief executive Melanie Leech said: “The business rates system is undermining town centre recovery and poses a significant risk to the future of our high street businesses.

“Business rates have become so unaffordable, they are now hampering town centres’ ability to adapt, modernise and thrive.

“We welcome this first step to increase frequency and transparency of revaluations, but the Government must recognise it is only the beginning of the journey to create a more sustainable and fairer system.

“We need annual revaluations and transparency over how valuations are determined; more frequent revaluations is only one piece to the jigsaw.”

