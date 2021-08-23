Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021
Business / UK and abroad

FTSE buoyed by Sainsbury’s rally amid takeover chatter

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 5:27 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Merger and acquisition speculation has helped to spark the markets again in a deathly quiet period for corporate reporting, with Sainsbury’s the latest retailer to soar in value.

The FTSE 100 firm climbed after reports that the UK’s second largest grocer was being examined as a potential takeover target by US private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Both Sainsbury’s and Apollo have declined to comment on the Sunday Times report, but it has not stopped investors from getting excited.

Sainsbury’s has been boosted in recent weeks by the rising valuation of rival Morrisons, which agreed a £7 billion deal last week.

Now the stock, which was heavily shorted by traders earlier in the year, has reached a seven-year high. It closed 45.3p higher at 340p.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said the FTSE 100 had a “positive day” on the back of the M&A chatter, as resource firms also had a strong session.

London’s top flight closed 21.12 points, or 0.3%, higher at 7,109.02 on Monday.

Mr Hewson added: “European markets have got off to a fairly positive start to the week, helped by a decent hand off from Asia, as a weaker US dollar and firmer commodity prices help to push energy and basic resource stocks off their recent lows, with BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Glencore outperforming, along with Tesco.

“The FTSE250 even managed to eke out a new record high, however as the day progressed a lack of momentum saw stocks slip back from their intraday peaks.”

Elsewhere in Europe, sentiment was similarly positive, with French traders particularly upbeat about the economic recovery.

The German Dax increased by 0.28% and the French Cac moved 0.86% higher.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street opened where it left off on Friday to rise on the opening bell as the Nasdaq 100 hit another record high.

Meanwhile, sterling made gains despite disappointing PMI data as it benefited from a slump in the dollar, which continued its slide in value from Friday.

The pound was up 0.05% versus the US dollar at 1.372 and was 0.07% higher against the euro at 1.169.

In company news, Sureserve jumped in value after the energy services group signed a contract extension with The Guinness Partnership, a developer and owner of affordable homes.

Shares climbed by 6p to 97p at the end of play after it confirmed its new contract will run for 10 years.

Elsewhere, Endeavour Mining lifted after analysts at Barclays said the resources business was currently undervalued and predicted a “busy second half ahead” for the firm.

It closed 85p higher at 1,705p as a result.

The price of oil snapped back sharply, aided by the weakness in the dollar, after seven consecutive trading days of decline.

Brent crude increased by 5.35% to 68.67 dollars per barrel.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Sainsbury’s, up 45.3p at 340p; Rolls-Royce, up 3.58p at 113.74p; Evraz, up 15.8p at 560p; Burberry Group, up 52p at 1,877p; and Prudential, up 40.5p at 1,495p.

The biggest fallers of the day were BT Group, down 5.25p at 168.15p; SSE, down 31.5p at 1,635p; Pershing Square, down 45p at 2,495p; Smith & Nephew, down  18p at 1,407p; and AstraZeneca, down 107p at 8,624p.

