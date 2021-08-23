Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Boots to offer drugs and make-up on Deliveroo

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 12:07 am
Boots is to launch on Deliveroo from Tuesday (Boots/PA)
Boots has become the latest high street brand to sign up with Deliveroo to help customers who may have over-indulged on the food and drink delivery app the night before.

The company launches a 14-store pilot in cities across the country from Monday, including London, Edinburgh and Nottingham initially, with plans to roll out in other areas if successful.

Around 400 products will be available to customers on Deliveroo, including pain relief, vitamins and plasters.

Other products will also include No7 products, make-up, sandwiches, snacks, toiletries and baby essentials, the company said.

Paula Bobbett, director of boots.com at Boots UK, said: “We are very excited about this new partnership with Deliveroo and have carefully selected over 400 products for its launch to help our customers get the things they need, when they need them.

“It will be super handy for times when you need something urgently but can’t leave the house, like if you’re feeling unwell or are looking after your kids.

“Our online business continues to grow and this partnership offers our customers a way to access our products quickly and easily.”

Boots saw a continued rise in online sales during successive lockdowns, including an 85% jump on the website between March 1 2020 and a year later.

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer for Deliveroo in the UK and Ireland, said: “This partnership will mean more choice and selection for our consumers, delivered in as little as 20 minutes, and will create more work for riders across the UK.”

Deliveroo has seen a huge expansion in its offerings during the pandemic, with high street stores keen to continue offering customers its products.

Several supermarkets are now on the platform and more high street names are signing up, although some in the industry have questioned the ability for brands to make a profit from the platform due to the high fees charged on each sale.

The 14 Boots stores offering services on Deliveroo are: Birmingham (High Street), Brighton (North Street), Cambridge (Petty Curry), Edinburgh (Princes Street), Leeds (Trinity), Liverpool (Clayton Square), London (Brent Cross, Croydon Whitgift Centre, Liverpool Street Station and Piccadilly Circus), Milton Keynes (Crown Walk), Newcastle (Eldon Square), Nottingham (Victoria Centre) and Southampton (Above Bar Street).

