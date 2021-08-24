Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wood Group confident of return to growth despite first-half revenue hit

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 9:32 am
Oil services firm Wood Group has posted a slump in first-half revenues (PA)
Oil services firm Wood Group has posted a slump in first-half revenues after taking a hit from the pandemic, but stuck by forecasts for a return to growth by the year end.

The Aberdeen-based consulting and engineering firm suffered a 23% slump in turnover to 3.2 billion US dollars (£2.3 billion) for the six months to June 30.

It blamed the ongoing impact from the Covid-19 crisis, as well as a 74 million US dollar (£54 million) loss of revenues from the sale of parts of the business.

This left the group with bottom line losses of 11.4 million US dollars (£8.3 million), against losses of 10.5 million US dollars (£7.7 million) a year ago.

Underlying earnings – the group’s preferred measure – fell 14% to 262 million US dollars (£191 million), in line with recent guidance.

But pre-tax profits rose to 18.4 million US dollars (£13.4 million) from 900,000 US dollars (£656,000) a year earlier

The group held off from paying any interim shareholder dividend as its results continued to show the effects of the pandemic, with revenues set to fall overall in the full-year.

But it struck a confident tone on the outlook and said a solid order book helped it put faith in a return to second-half growth.

Chief executive Robin Watson said: “The first half of 2021 reflects improving momentum in activity in the second quarter and a strong margin improvement, with increased margins in all business units and a greater weighting of high margin consulting activity.

“Trading momentum and good growth in our order book, which is up around 18% year-to-date, underpin our confidence in delivering a stronger second half which will reflect a return to growth compared to both the first half and of 2021 and second half of 2020.”

Wood Group said its order book stood at 7.7 billion US dollars (£5.6 billion) at the end of June.

It added that it has around 3 billion US dollars (£2.2 billion) of its order book due to be delivered in the second half.

Despite the signs of a pick-up in activity, shares in the firm fell more than 3% in morning trading.

Wood Group recently secured the first ever UK Government-backed “green transition loan” in a deal worth £430 million.

Under the agreement, the Wood Group will commit to increasing its clean energy portfolio and significantly reducing its greenhouse gas emissions over a five-year period.

