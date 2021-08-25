Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business / UK and abroad

Costain swings to first-half profit

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 9:38 am
Costain has contracts to work on HS2 (Jacob King/PA)
Construction and engineering firm Costain has said it is on track to meet expectations as it swung to a profit and grew revenue in the first half of the year.

The business said it expects to benefit over coming years from the Government’s commitment to invest in the UK’s infrastructure.

It said pre-tax profit had hit £9.1 million in the six months to the end of June, up from a £92.3 million loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21% to £556.8 million, the business said.

Chief executive Alex Vaughan said: “We are pleased to report an improved level of profitability and a strong cash position, demonstrating the focus on trading performance and cash generation across the business.

“We continue to be successful in winning new contracts, building on last year’s strong platform and making the most of the significant market opportunities.

“Our clients across all our chosen markets are continuing to progress their investment plans and to prioritise investment to meet their needs for decarbonisation, digitisation, levelling up and performance improvement.”

The company, which has deals in place to work on the HS2 rail project, won a series of new contracts in the first half, worth more than £334 million.

It said it has “good visibility” on what contracts will complete during the second half, so is confident of meeting full-year expectations.

Mr Vaughan added: “We are busy bidding for new work across all of our markets, combining Costain’s core strengths and our broader service offering in line with our strategy.

“Importantly, we are being selective in our approach to tendering, focusing on bidding discipline and risk management.

“We have good visibility on the completion of contracts for the remainder of this year which gives us confidence in delivering full-year results in line with our expectations.”

