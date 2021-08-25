Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Older workers could retire later if allowed to work from home

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 10:54 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 11:37 am
Millions were forced to work from home during the pandemic (Joe Giddens/PA)
Millions were forced to work from home during the pandemic (Joe Giddens/PA)

Older workers might choose to delay their retirement if offered the option of continuing to do their jobs from home after the pandemic, new research has indicated.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found those in their 50s and 60s who were working from home during the coronavirus crisis said they were planning to retire later than those who were still travelling to their workplace.

It could have a positive knock-on effect for those who are able to work remotely, and grow the economy.

The age at which a person retires has implications for their financial security, the ONS said.

It added that more than 5% could be added to UK gross domestic product (GDP) if those aged 50 to 64 were employed at the same level as 35 to 49-year-olds.

However, not everyone is able to work from home, and the circumstances of those unable to do their jobs remotely during the pandemic make them more likely to stop working early.

They are more likely to live in deprived areas, be in poor health, have lower or no qualifications, and experience lower wellbeing.

If home-workers are able to stay in the labour market longer, it could entrench these inequalities, the ONS said.

However, remote working offers huge benefits for those able to do so.

In a 2018 poll commissioned by the Government, 78% of over-50s said employers should introduce flexible working.

And when asked in May and April this year, workers aged 50 to 69 reported that it improved their work/life balance and wellbeing, the ONS said.

Millions of employees switched to home-working during the pandemic, to slow the spread of Covid-19 across the world.

For those who could not do their job from home, and who did not work for an organisation which was allowed to stay open, the Government paid up to 80% of their salaries through the furlough scheme.

Louise Ansari, at the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “It’s vital that the move towards more flexible working for some doesn’t entrench inequalities.

“These figures highlight the importance of Government bringing forward measures in the Employment Bill to give all workers the right to flexible working so no-one is forced out of work early due to health conditions or caring responsibilities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]