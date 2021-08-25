Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pork scratchings recalled after nearly 180 people fall ill with salmonella

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 4:29 pm
Nearly 180 people have fallen ill after eating a bad batch of pork scratchings linked to salmonella (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Nearly 180 people have fallen ill after eating a bad batch of pork scratchings linked to salmonella.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced a recall at the weekend of packets of Mr Porky, Jay’s and The Real Pork Crackling Company made by snack firm Tayto Group, which expire next February.

The FSA said links have been found between the products and 176 cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK since last September, with at least 12 of these needing hospital admission.

Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practices including washing your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others if you have symptoms.

The products have been linked back to one of Tayto’s factories in Bolton and those made since February have been recalled and pulled from sale, while production at the site was also halted voluntarily once a link was first identified earlier this month.

The FSA has advised that consumers should not eat any of the products being recalled to reduce the risk of further illness.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

“The food business involved has voluntarily suspended its production to put additional controls in place to improve the safety of their products and they have decided on a voluntary basis to withdraw and recall all of the products within shelf-life produced at this site.”

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

They normally resolve themselves, but symptoms can be more severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

Dr Lesley Larkin, surveillance lead at the gastrointestinal pathogens unit at Public Health England, said: “Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practices including washing your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others if you have symptoms.

“Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.”

Tayto Group was not immediately available for comment.

