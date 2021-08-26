Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Headcount to drop in consumer service sector next quarter, business group says

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 2:48 am
Hairdressers and other consumer service businesses might see headcount fall in the next few months (Damien Storan/PA)
Employment is expected to decline in the UK’s consumer services sector over the next three months, according to a new survey.

The Confederation of British Industry found that employment remained flat in the sector – which includes hairdressers and gardeners – over the last three months.

It compared unfavourably to the business and professional services sector, which saw headcount growing at an above-average rate.

And while headcounts at consumer services firms are expected to drop in the next quarter, the business and professional services sector will likely continue to grow.

It was part of a wider gloom within the consumer service sector. The sector had seen its first growth in three years over the last quarter, but its prospects look bleaker going forward.

“It’s clear that the service sector has performed well over the three months to August, revealing strong volumes and profits growth in our latest survey as the economy reopened over the summer,” said Charlotte Dendy, CBI principal economist.

“However, the outlook between sub-sectors is set to diverge over the quarter ahead, with a deterioration in prospects expected in consumer services.

“Firms in sectors such as hotels, restaurants and travel, do not expect this strength to persist into the next quarter, reflecting the pressure that consumer services firms continue to face.”

Meanwhile, costs are rocketing at their fastest rate in around two years in both sectors, with this expected to continue at pace into the next three months.

Profitability, however, shot up at the fastest rate in six years for business and professional services firms, and it is expected to continue to grow in the next three months.

“With the vaccine roll-out continuing to deliver, it is vital that this autumn is used by the Government to help unlock investment in the private sector to cement the economic recovery,” Ms Dendy said.

“Major reform of an unfair, uncompetitive and unproductive business rates system would be a good place to start.”

