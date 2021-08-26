Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Air arrivals down 87% on pre-Covid levels

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 12:36 pm
New figures shows air travel to the UK continues to be severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic (Steve Parsons/PA)
Air travel to the UK continues to be severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

Just 1.4 million airline passengers arrived in the country last month, according to Home Office data.

That was up 14% on the figure of 1.3 million in July 2020, but 87% lower than the 11.2 million arrivals during the same month in 2019.

Some 54% of arrivals last month were British nationals.

The total number of arrivals between April 2020 and July 2021 was 90% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The travel sector has been badly hit by the fall in demand, with thousands of jobs lost.

It has urged the Government to ease and simplify quarantine and testing requirements for arriving travellers.

Rob Griggs, policy and public affairs director at Airlines UK, which represents UK-based carriers, said: “These stats are a stark reminder that, for the UK’s airlines, this crisis remains at its height, with recovery hindered by a complex set of travel rules, excessive testing costs and too much uncertainty.

“Nightclubs have reopened. There is no reason why fully vaccinated travellers or those coming to the UK from low-risk countries should still be facing the level of costs and restrictions they are.

“Some 58% of air transport jobs remain furloughed – the highest of any sector – even as this critical support ends next month.

“Unless and until things change, airlines will need ongoing economic support over the winter to safeguard thousands of skilled, good jobs across the country.”

The latest update to the green, amber and red travel lists is expected to be announced on Thursday.

