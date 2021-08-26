Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Qantas planning to restart UK-Australia flights in December

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 12:36 pm
Qantas plans to resume flights between Australian and the UK – and other high-vaccination countries – in December (Steve Parsons/PA)
Qantas plans to resume flights between Australian and the UK – and other high-vaccination countries – in December (Steve Parsons/PA)

Qantas aims to restart flights to and from Britain in mid-December, in plans linked to the Covid vaccine rollout in Australia and in several of the airline’s major destinations.

The carrier’s initial focus – pending Australian government acceptance – will be on countries with high vaccination rates, including the UK, Japan, Singapore, Canada and the US, the airline said in a statement.

Australia’s government has drafted a plan to begin the gradual reopening of international borders once the country reaches a vaccination rate of 80%, which looks likely to be achieved in December.

Flights to countries with low vaccination rates are expected to be delayed until next April, including Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam, Qantas said.

Heathrow Airport stock
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says the Covid vaccine rollout means Australians “should have a lot more freedom in a few months’ time” (Steve Parsons/PA)

Qantas said its ability to fly non-stop between Australia and London was expected to be in strong demand post-Covid.

The airline said it was investigating using Darwin as a transit point, instead of its existing Perth hub, due to tight border control policies in Western Australia amid the pandemic.

Darwin has been Qantas’s main entry for repatriation flights during the Covid crisis.

“The prospect of flying overseas might feel a long way off, especially with New South Wales and Victoria in lockdown, but the current pace of the vaccine rollout means we should have a lot more freedom in a few months’ time,” Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said.

