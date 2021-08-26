Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Pubs ‘to serve six million fewer pints this bank holiday than pre-Covid’

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 1:40 pm
The trade association is calling for a permanent cut in VAT in pubs which extends to the beer sold in them (PA)
Pubs will serve an estimated six million fewer pints this bank holiday than the same period in 2019, an industry body has said.

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) said its members expect to lose out on £25 million in revenue from pint sales, down 10% on revenue for the same bank holiday in 2019 before Covid arrived.

The BBPA is urging the Government to invest in the sector to help it bridge the gap in revenues now the majority of restrictions have been lifted.

It says the UK brewing and pub sectors are “grossly overtaxed” and the Government must reform or cut taxes on the sector.

Earlier this week, the trade association said pubs will overpay on business rates by £570 million a year from March 2022 unless the system is reformed.

The trade association is also calling for a permanent cut in VAT in pubs which extends to the beer sold in them, and a beer duty cut.

The BBPA is backing the Long Live The Local campaign, which is calling for Government investment in pubs as part of the recovery and to build back better, by reforming business rates and VAT and cutting beer duty.

So far more than 50,000 people have signed the petition calling on the Government to support pubs and breweries and nearly 40,000 have written to their MP directly to ask them to support pubs in their constituencies.

A BBPA spokesman said: “We reckon Brits supporting their local this bank holiday weekend will buy 60 million pints. Of course our sector is grateful to be fully open again and for all the trade it can get, but that is still six million pints down on 2019.

“Trading 10% down is a huge gap in sales for pubs. Especially after 16 months of lockdown and heavy restrictions that destroyed trade.

“The Government must bridge the gap for pubs and invest in them. Reforming excessive business rates, permanently lowering VAT and cutting beer duty is clearly the answer.

“A pub adds significant value to the local economy, provides vital jobs and creates connected and vibrant communities, particularly in community and rural areas.

“If the Government is serious about levelling up the UK and building back better, it must invest in our pubs so that they can help lead the much-needed economic and social recovery.”

