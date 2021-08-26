Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British Airways plans subsidiary for short-haul flights at Gatwick

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 5:57 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 6:32 pm
British Airways is planning to launch a subsidiary to operate short-haul flights at Gatwick Airport (Gareth Fuller/PA)
British Airways is planning to launch a subsidiary to operate short-haul flights at Gatwick Airport.

The unnamed airline would run alongside its parent company’s long-haul operation at the West Sussex airport.

BA has suspended its domestic and European routes serving Gatwick during the coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier’s management committee sent an internal letter to staff, seen by the PA news agency, which read: “This was previously a highly competitive market, but for us to run a sustainable airline in the current environment, we need a competitive operating model.

“Because of that, we are proposing a new operating subsidiary to run alongside our existing long-haul Gatwick operation, to serve short-haul routes to/from Gatwick from summer 2022.

“This will help us to be both agile and competitive, allowing us to build a sustainable short-haul presence at Gatwick over time.”

The letter said that the “cautious approach of governments” has undermined customer confidence and means the recovery of air travel “remains far behind where we need it to be”.

Employees were told that the airline’s pay costs will “steeply increase” once the UK’s furlough scheme ends on September 30, which is “bad news”.

The message stated that BA’s schedule and operating costs for the remainder of the year “will not line up”.

It added: “We believe that this will be a temporary problem, but it’s a serious one which we need to manage.

“This means we’re going to have to be as flexible as possible when it comes to the way we work, to help mitigate the situation over the coming months.”

BA said in a statement it is “working with our unions on proposals for a short-haul operation at Gatwick”.

Martin Chalk, acting general secretary of pilots’ union Balpa, said: “Balpa cautiously welcomes this decision to restart BA short-haul operations at London Gatwick and create a number of much-needed new pilot jobs.

“Balpa and BA are in the final stages of negotiations over the revised pay and conditions for Gatwick-based BA pilots and we hope to bring these talks to a conclusion shortly.”

