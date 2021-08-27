Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ITV and Morrisons set to swap places in FTSE reshuffle

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 10:05 am
Love Island broadcaster ITV is set to drop out of London’s top index (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)
ITV looks set to continue its yo-yo trip in and out of the FTSE 100 next week, while takeover bids for Morrisons and Meggitt will push them back into the index.

FTSE Russell, the arbiter of who gets to stay in the UK’s biggest stock market index and who drops out, will announce the latest reshuffle on Wednesday.

The decision will be based on the value of each company at the end of Tuesday.

As it stands now, analysts think that Morrisons and Meggitt are due a promotion into the index. They will pass ITV and Weir Group, which are expected to drop into the FTSE 250.

“Love Island may be back but broadcaster ITV looks likely to be dumped from the 100 after a short fling, despite the boost of Euros’ ad spend,” Nicholas Hyett, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

ITV was relegated from the 100 in September last year, promoted again in June, and an 11% drop in its share price will likely see it demoted back to the 250 in September.

“Engineer Weir Group has also suffered a dip of 11% over the last three months and relegation would also represent a short stay in the premier index, having been promoted in March,” Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said.

But unusually the normal relegation contenders will be joined by Just Eat Takeaway.com as the food delivery firm is still on the fence about where it wants to be based.

FTSE Russell said it will review Just Eat Takeaway.com’s position.

When London-listed Just Eat merged with Amsterdam-listed Takeaway.com, the plan was to de-list from the Dutch exchange.

However, in July the business said that it is still reviewing how it wants to be listed, and warned that it might be removed from consideration by FTSE Russell.

This will mean that Dechra Pharmaceuticals looks set to join the FTSE 100 instead, Mr Hunter said.

Dechra might prove a longer-term resident of the top league than its two other promoted peers.

Morrisons has a bidding war to thank for its promotion. Two private equity groups have been battling to take over the supermarket chain, sending its shares soaring.

This means that its stay in the FTSE 100 is likely to be short-lived as once a deal has been completed, Morrisons will become a private company and delisted from the FTSE.

The same goes for Meggitt, which is facing similar approaches from two different suitors.

