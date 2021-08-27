Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ministers urged to ‘put an end’ to HS2 doubts

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 12:29 pm
Ministers have been urged by a business organisation to ‘put an end to any lingering uncertainty’ over HS2 (Jacob King/PA)
Ministers have been urged by a business organisation to “put an end to any lingering uncertainty” over HS2.

CBI chief policy director Matthew Fell claimed the high-speed rail project is “too important” to be downgraded.

There is growing speculation that plans for the eastern leg between Birmingham and Leeds could be mothballed due to Treasury concerns over costs.

Mr Fell said: “Continued speculation about the future of HS2 – which undermines confidence and investment decisions – is therefore both unwelcome and damaging.

“Government should put an end to any lingering uncertainty by reaffirming its commitment to delivering HS2, on time and in full, as a foundation stone for an equitable and sustainable future UK economy.”

The Government-commissioned Oakervee Review warned in 2018 that the final bill for the entire Y-shaped network of HS2 could reach £106 billion.

Existing plans involve phase 1 running between London and Birmingham, phase 2a between Birmingham and Crewe, and phase 2b between Crewe and Manchester, and between Birmingham and Leeds.

HS2 route graphic
(PA Graphics)

Mr Fell continued: “HS2 is a project that levels up – a cornerstone of Government and business ambitions. It’s too important a project to downgrade to HS1.5.

“The HS2 network will connect eight of the nation’s 10 biggest cities, creating jobs, opportunity and prosperity throughout the country.

“Reductions in road emissions and congestion will benefit the environment, and improved transport links can forge new collaborations between businesses, cities and regions.”

The Government will outline its intentions for HS2 in its delayed Integrated Rail Plan, now due to be published in the autumn.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “The Integrated Rail Plan will soon outline exactly how major rail projects, including HS2 phase 2b and other transformational projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, will work together to deliver the reliable train services that passengers across the North and Midlands need and deserve.”

