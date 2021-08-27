Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
Business / UK and abroad

Lord Rothermere a step closer to privatising Daily Mail

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 12:55 pm
The newspapers are currently part of the Daily Mail and General Trust (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Newspaper tycoon Lord Rothermere was a step closer to taking the company behind the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Metro newspapers private, following the successful listing of used car business Cazoo.

The newspapers are currently part of the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), listed on the stock market since 1932.

DMGT owned a stake in Cazoo and Lord Rothermere had said if the company could join the New York Stock Exchange successfully, the money could help fund the £810 million planned takeover.

Lord Rothermere
Lord Rothermere wants to turn the group private (Iain Crockart/DMGT/PA)

It listed in New York on Friday US time, raising one billion dollars (£730 million)

Lord Rothermere first announced that he wanted to take full control of the business in July, but set a series of conditions, including the Cazoo sale.

The other conditions included the sale of DMGT’s insurance division, RMS, which was sold earlier this month, although it is not set to complete until mid-September.

A final condition will be over negotiations with DMGT’s pension trustees, who will be expecting a substantial cash injection into the fund from the deal.

This will be dependent on the size of the pension deficit across three schemes, which have not yet been disclosed, and is expected to closely follow the payment terms agreed to the fund following DMGT’s sale of a 50% stake in Euromoney in 2019.

DMGT has been offloading different divisions and stakes in other business interests for several years, including Hobsons, Genscape and Zoopla, which collectively raised £1.2 billion.

Any announcement about the takeover is expected towards the end of September.

