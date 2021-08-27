Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Window suppliers struggle to meet demand amid rule changes and driver shortages

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 4:14 pm
Many skilled eastern European workers have left the UK following Brexit and the pandemic, which has placed large strains on the construction sector (Rui Vieira/PA)
Suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand for windows amid a boom in home improvement as problems caused by Brexit and a shortage of workers and drivers hit the sector.

Industry insiders said the sector was facing problems similar to many other suppliers in construction.

They include a shortage of workers and drivers, high demand from people doing up their homes after lockdowns, as well as shortages of raw materials and changes to the way products are certified following Brexit.

Many skilled eastern European workers have left the UK following Brexit and the pandemic, which has placed large strains on the construction sector.

Plants are back up and manufacturing glass after a shortage of supply that had affected the sector at the start of the year.

But other shortages of cardboard, plastics and timber are bigger concerns now.

James Lee at the Glass and Glazing Federation said many of the problems are connected, and that any one of them would have an impact on the sector.

“To do a home improvement job properly you need skilled workers. If you’ve got a shortage of skilled workers and, as reported recently, a shortage in delivery drivers, then even with all the right products and materials, they still need to get there and then be installed to the acceptable standards.

“Conversely, if you’ve got the skilled people and the transport available, you still need the materials to do the job, so it’s very difficult to say which problem or shortage outweighs the others,” he said.

Suppliers are having to come to terms with new certification processes and other law changes.

The UK’s exit from the European Union means that British producers need to shift from so-called CE markings to a British UKCA marking.

“Post-Brexit and post-Grenfell, the regulatory landscape is changing considerably in terms of building regulations and legislation.

“At the moment this is a problem for the industry generally as they need to update their product testing and certification to ensure their products are placed on the market legally,” Mr Lee said.

The Government recently gave companies another 12 months to adjust to the new system.

Mr Lee said that he has heard some less scrupulous contractors are not informing customers about the supply chain delays that they are facing before being hired to do a job.

“They’re getting the orders in first, getting the contracts signed and then saying down the line to homeowners there’s a supply problem.

“However Glass and Glazing Federation members sign up to a different set of standards, including our well-established consumer code of practice that our members operate to,” he said.

