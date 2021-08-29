Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heineken’s pub arm Star reveals £38m investment programme

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 12:05 am
Heineken pub arm Star has said it will invest £38 million across its sites over the rest of 2021 (Bernard Platt/Heineken/PA)
Heineken has said it is pumping £38 million of investment into its UK pub and bar business, in a move set to create 500 jobs.

The Dutch beer giant said the cash injection will benefit around 700 pubs in its Star Pubs & Bars operation by the end of 2021.

It comes as the group seeks to accelerate the recovery of its venues after being hit heavily by enforced closures at the start of the year and throughout large parts of 2020 due to the pandemic.

The firm said almost 80 pubs will receive “major makeovers” costing up to £400,000 each as part of the programme.

Investment is being particularly directed towards creating premium sites in suburban and high street locations within a 10-minute walk from residential areas as people spend more time at home due to shifts in working habits.

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star, said: “Many people have rediscovered the joy of their neighbourhood pub between lockdowns over the last year, and are opting to stay local.

“This investment responds to that demand, giving communities quality pubs on their doorsteps.

“The pandemic has shown the resilience of the great British pub and especially the leased and tenanted model.

“We’re committed to building on that support with refurbishments, so that pubs around the country thrive for the long-term.”

Mr Mountstevens added that the firm has spent £62 million on rent cuts to keep its pubs afloat throughout lockdown periods.

Heineken said the investment plan has included £165,000 of improvements at Ye Olde Hob Inn in Bamber Bridge, Lancashire, renovating the exterior and redecorating the interior of the 17th century pub.

Licensee Sarah Locke said: “People love the new look, and it’s bringing in all ages. Local residents who hadn’t been in for years, if ever, are now regulars, plus we’re attracting a lot more drive-by customers.

“We saw the impact of the refurbishment immediately.

“Sales trebled overnight when we reopened and have stayed at that level despite a lot of local competition, Covid restrictions and the overall impact of the pandemic, which we really felt in this area.”

