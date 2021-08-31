Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet shop Jollyes plans 20 new sites after locked down Britons buy animals

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 10:30 am
There are now around 12 million cats in UK homes (Nick Ansell/PA)
Pet food seller Jollyes said it will create around 150 new jobs as it opens 20 new shops to deal with increased demand from Britons who bought animals during the pandemic.

The company said that it had seen significant growth over the past two years and was accelerating its plans by opening the new sites within the next 18 months.

It said that some of the new shops would be opened after buying smaller rivals, while others would be brand new.

The retailer, which has 67 shops across the country, saw its revenue shoot up by 21% in the last three months compared to the same quarter two years earlier.

“While remaining open throughout the pandemic to serve pet lovers has not been easy because of the added cost and complexity, our people have more than risen to the challenge, and we’ve enjoyed a very successful year with sensational progress,” said executive chairman Richard Cotter.

Dogs being walked
There are around 12 million pet dogs in the UK (Victoria Jones/PA)

“And we’re excited about our future – we’ve worked hard to build a strong platform that will allow us to do much more – new and better stores, wider ranges and further investment in our people as we bring their passion for pets to more communities across the UK.”

Pet ownership has exploded during lockdowns over the last year and a half.

According to the Pet Food Manufacturers Association, 3.2 million households have got a pet since the pandemic started.

There are now around 12 million cats and 12 million dogs in homes across the UK.

Jollyes said that it had seen a 50% rise in sales of birds such as canaries. Reptile sales had risen 14%, it added.

But people are not just looking after their own animals. There has been a 10% rise in sales of wild bird feed, the company said.

The retailer said it would carefully think through the locations of the new shops that it plans to open.

