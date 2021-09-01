Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Bank of England names Huw Pill as new chief economist

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 2:30 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 2:52 pm
The Bank of England has hired former Goldman Sachs and European Central Bank veteran Huw Pill as its new chief economist.
The Bank of England has hired former Goldman Sachs and European Central Bank veteran Huw Pill as its new chief economist.

The Bank of England has hired former Goldman Sachs and European Central Bank veteran Huw Pill as its new chief economist.

Mr Pill will start in the role on September 6, replacing Andy Haldane, who announced in April he was leaving the Bank after 32 years to head up the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce.

Mr Pill will also become executive director of monetary analysis and will sit on the Bank’s interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The appointment sees him return to the Bank, where he worked as an economist in the early 1990s.

Since then his career has seen him hold a series of senior posts at the European Central Bank, before becoming chief European economist at investment bank Goldman Sachs and most recently senior lecturer at Harvard Business School – a role he has held since 2018.

Huw Pill will also become one of the Bank’s nine interest rate-setters (Bank of England/PA)

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said: “Huw will make a major contribution to monetary policy – and to the broader work of the Bank.

“I greatly look forward to working with him.”

Mr Pill will report to the Bank’s deputy governor for monetary policy, Ben Broadbent.

Mr Broadbent said Mr Pill’s “breadth of experience across monetary policy, economic research and financial markets will be invaluable to the Bank and the MPC”.

Mr Pill said: “It is a great privilege to rejoin the Bank and have the opportunity to contribute to the work of the MPC and the Bank more broadly at what remains a challenging time for monetary policy and central banking.”

He becomes the latest former Goldman Sachs economist to join the Bank, with Mr Broadbent also having worked there, while former Bank governor Mark Carney spent 13 years as an investment banker at the US group.

Mr Pill studied economics for an undergraduate degree at the University of Oxford before earning his doctorate in economics from Stanford University in 1995.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]