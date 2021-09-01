Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tui and Rolls-Royce among slowest FTSE firms to pay small suppliers

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 12:02 am
Travel firm Tui, Guinness drinks giant Diageo and engine maker Rolls-Royce are among the slowest FTSE 350 listed groups to settle invoices with suppliers, new research has revealed.

A report by Good Business Pays campaign has named and shamed the top 10 slowest payers in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices, using the latest information submitted under the Duty to Report regulations to the Government.

It found that defence firm Meggitt – at the centre of a bidding battle – is the worst culprit for late payment, taking on average 132 days to pay and failing to pay 85% of invoices within agreed contract terms.

Bulmers and Magners maker C&C group follows at 120 days and travel operator TUI at 101 days.

Diageo is in fifth place, taking 84 days on average, with Mr Kipling cake group Premier Foods and Rolls both taking 76 days, and pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline in tenth place with 75 days.

Glaxo was recently reinstated on the Government-backed prompt payment code list, nearly two years after being kicked off for failing to pay invoices on time.

The prompt payment code sets a target for payment within 30 days, but the analysis shows FTSE 350 companies are taking on average 37 days to pay small suppliers.

The worst offenders take more than four months to settle bills.

Around 50,000 businesses go bust each year due to cash flow problems caused by late paying clients, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

The Good Business Pays campaign said that while 76% of large companies report paying on time, they often use “lengthy and unfair” terms within their standard contract, while trade credit can enable customers to pay suppliers even later than their agreed terms.

It is urging FTSE firms to speed up their payment practices and re-evaluate their standard terms to support smaller suppliers.

Terry Corby, chair of Good Business Pays, said: “Many of these large companies claim to be responsible, but they’re failing to do the basics such as paying their small suppliers quickly.

“We’d like to see FTSE leaders, and their stakeholders such as investors, make responsible payment practices a bigger priority.”

The campaign is supported by groups including the FSB, business body the CBI and manufacturers group Make UK. It is launching an accreditation programme this month to recognise big businesses improving their payment practices.

